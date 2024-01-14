Berrettini, a 2021 Wimbledon finalist, withdraws from the Australian Open with a foot injury

By The Associated Press
FILE - Matteo Berrettini of Italy during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. Berrettini has withdrawn from his first round match at the Australian Open, Monday Jan 15, 2024, against Stefan's Tsitsipas due to injury. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis.File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vera Nieuwenhuis]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from the Australian Open on the eve his scheduled first-round match because of a foot injury. It’s another setback for the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up and 2022 Australian Open semifinalist after an injury-interrupted 2023. Berrettini had been due to play last year’s finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas on Rod Laver Arena on Monday. Australian Open organizers issued a statement wishing Berrettini a speedy recovery and announcing Zizou Bergs, a lucky loser from qualifying, was elevated to the main draw to face seventh-seeded Tsitsipas.

