Berrettini, a 2021 Wimbledon finalist, withdraws from the Australian Open with a foot injury

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from the Australian Open on the eve his scheduled first-round match because of a foot injury. It’s another setback for the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up and 2022 Australian Open semifinalist after an injury-interrupted 2023. Berrettini had been due to play last year’s finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas on Rod Laver Arena on Monday. Australian Open organizers issued a statement wishing Berrettini a speedy recovery and announcing Zizou Bergs, a lucky loser from qualifying, was elevated to the main draw to face seventh-seeded Tsitsipas.

