Berrade wins Spanish Vuelta stage as O’Connor protects 5-second lead over Roglic

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, Spain (AP) — Urko Berrade has made a late move to escape the breakaway group and win the 19th stage of the Spanish Vuelta. Ben O’Connor has held on to a five-second lead over three-time champion Primoz Roglic. It was the third stage win for team Kern Pharma. Berrade made his move to the front with about 3 miles to go in the 111-mile mid-mountain stage through Basque Country roads. O’Connor and Roglic finished together again and the gap between the two remained at five seconds entering the decisive stages and the weekend finish in Madrid.

