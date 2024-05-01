Bernie Williams to raise awareness of lung disease at May 3 event in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Fresh off his New York Philharmonic debut, former New York Yankees center fielder Bernie Williams returns to his native Puerto Rico on Friday for an evening of discussion and performance to raise awareness for Interstitial Lung Disease. Williams will be joined by former major leaguers Carlos Beltrán and Carlos Delgado for the event at the TASIS Dorado Performing Arts Center in the San Juan suburb of Dorado. Williams’ band will be led by musical director Osvaldo Lopez and includes Williams’ brother Hiram on cello and nephew Harell on flute. Williams’ father Bernabé suffered from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis prior to his death in 2001.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.