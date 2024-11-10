Bernhard Langer shoots age again in bid to extend Champions winning streak to 18 years.

PHOENIX (AP) — Bernhard Langer shot his age once again to put himself in position to extend his PGA Tour Champions winning streak to 18 years. The 67-year-old German star with a Champions-record 46 career victories, had a 4-under 67 on Saturday at Phoenix Country Club to take a one-stroke lead in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He has shot his age or better 22 times on the tour. Defending champion Steven Alker, second behind Ernie Els in the season standings, was second after a 63 — poised to pass Els for the $1 million bonus. Els was tied for 14th after a 71. Richard Green was third at 11 under after a 63.

