Bernhard Langer says his Achilles tendon injury was from pickleball. He hopes to return in May

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Bernhard Langer won’t be at the Masters this year because of pickleball. The two-time Masters champion reveals on the “Musings on Golf” podcast that he tore his left Achilles tendon while playing pickleball last month. Langer says it’s part of his fitness routine. This was supposed to be his last Masters. Now he’ll likely push that back to next year. This is only the second time in the last 40 years he won’t be playing at Augusta National in April. The 66-year-old German holds the PGA Tour Champions record with 46 victories. That includes 12 senior majors.

