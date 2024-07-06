Bernhard Langer bids farewell to the European tour after missing cut in Munich

MUNICH (AP) — Bernhard Langer has bid farewell to the European tour on home soil in Germany 50 years after the two-time Masters champion made his debut. The 66-year-old Langer missed the cut at the BMW International Open in Munich on Friday but says he will cherish the “wonderful memories” he’s made. He says “It’s kind of been a dream come true for me, growing up in a village of 800 people where nobody knew what golf was.” Langer made his European Tour debut in 1974 and played more than 500 events, claiming 42 wins.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.