Bernd Wiesberger returns to the European tour after losing contract on LIV Golf circuit

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Bernd Wiesberger is returning to the European tour after two seasons in the breakaway LIV Golf series. The tour says the Austrian golfer has had his application for membership for the 2024 season accepted. Wiesberger left to join the Saudi-funded LIV circuit in 2022 but lost his contract for next season after poor results. The European tour says Wiesberger has fulfilled all the financial and sporting sanctions imposed on him for leaving to play on a rival tour. It says his membership ended because he only played in two events in the 2023 season: the Abu Dhabi Championship and the Dubai Desert Classic.

