Bernd Hölzenbein, World Cup winner with West Germany in 1974, dies at 78

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bernd Hölzenbein, who won a crucial penalty in West Germany’s victory over the Netherlands in the 1974 World Cup final, has died. He was 78. Hölzenbein’s former club Eintracht Frankfurt said in a statement Tuesday that he died Monday while with his family, without giving further details. Hölzenbein played 40 games for West Germany but is best known for his role in the 2-1 comeback win over the Netherlands to win the World Cup on home soil in 1974. Hölzenbein was tripped by Wim Jansen and Paul Breitner converted the penalty to level the score at 1-1 before Gerd Müller scored the winning goal.

