Bernardo Silva extends contract at Manchester City after speculation of move to Paris Saint-Germain

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bernardo Silva has signed a contract extension with Manchester City which ends speculation he would join Paris Saint-Germain this season. City says the 29-year-old Portugal playmaker extended his contract by one year through the 2025-26 season. He won five Premier League titles and a first Champions League title with City since joining in 2017 from Monaco. There he won a French league title in a team with Kylian Mbappé. Silva was widely speculated to be reuniting with Mbappé at PSG. French daily Le Parisien reports that deal broke down when City lost winger Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabia.

