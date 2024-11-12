Berlin launches official bid to host NFL games from next year

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s city government has launched an official bid campaign to host NFL games over a five-year period from next year. Berlin would be the third German city to host regular-season games after Munich and Frankfurt. Games would be held at the Olympiastadion, which hosted NFL exhibition games in the 1990s and has a capacity of more than 74,000. It’s previously hosted the finals of the men’s soccer World Cup in 2006 and European Championship this year.

