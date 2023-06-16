Berhalter back as US coach, half-year after feud triggered a domestic-violence probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Gregg Berhalter was rehired as U.S. men’s national team coach through the 2026 World Cup, returning to the job after he led the Americans to the second round of last year’s tournament and then was dropped amid a feud with the Reyna family that triggered a domestic-violence investigation. The U.S. Soccer Federation hired Berhalter through the 2026 World Cup that it will co-host. The decision was made after an interview Tuesday in New Yor that lasted 10 hours. Interim B.J, Callaghan will lead the team through the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.