Berhalter back as US coach, half-year after feud triggered a domestic-violence probe

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
FILE - U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter gestures during the team's World Cup round of 16 soccer match against the Netherlands at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 3, 2022. Berhalter has agreed to return as U.S. coach after being cleared in a domestic violence investigation, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night, June 15, because an announcement had not been made. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ebrahim Noroozi]

NEW YORK (AP) — Gregg Berhalter was rehired as U.S. men’s national team coach through the 2026 World Cup, returning to the job after he led the Americans to the second round of last year’s tournament and then was dropped amid a feud with the Reyna family that triggered a domestic-violence investigation. The U.S. Soccer Federation hired Berhalter through the 2026 World Cup that it will co-host. The decision was made after an interview Tuesday in New Yor that lasted 10 hours. Interim B.J, Callaghan will lead the team through the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.