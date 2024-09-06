Bergwijn hits back at Netherlands coach Koeman: ‘You don’t treat players like that’

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Steven Bergwijn has hit out at Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman for shutting the door on his international career because of a move to Saudi Arabia. The 26-year-old forward was accused by Koeman of lacking “sporting ambition” after leaving Ajax for Al-Ittihad on Monday, and won’t be considered for selection. Bergwijn has played for the Dutch national team since 2018 and was part of the squad for the recent European Championship. He saw Koeman’s critical comments on the television and was hurt by them. Bergwijn tells Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf: “You don’t treat players like that. I have always considered it an honor to play for the Dutch team, but under this coach I no longer want that.”

