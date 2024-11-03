Bergen sets Big Sky record with 6th punt return TD as Montana tops Cal Poly 42-7

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Junior Bergen returned a punt 84 yards for his Big Sky Conference record sixth-career touchdown to highlight Montana’s 42-7 win over Cal Poly. The Grizzlies, ranked eighth in the FCS coaches poll, were leading 14-0 as Keali’i Ah Yat and Logan Fife threw first half touchdown passes. Late in the third quarter, Bergen fielded the punt at the right hashmark and angled to the left before blazing down the sideline. The Grizzlies then used interceptions by Chrishawn Gordon and Garrett Hustedt to lead 35-0. Eli Gillman had a 3-yard run and freshman lineman Lucas Freitas fell on a loose ball Fife fumbled into the end zone after the picks Three quarterbacks combined to go 20 of 36 for 234 yards for the Mustangs with Richie Watts throwing an 18-yard touchdown pass to Alek Marshall.

