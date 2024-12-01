Bergen returns 2 punts for TDs, Montana beats Tennessee State 41-27 in FCS playoffs

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Junior Bergen returned two punts for touchdowns in the second half to help No. 14 seed Montana beat Tennessee State 41-27 in the first round of the FCS playoffs. No. 14 seed Montana (9-4), which extended its record by making its 28th playoff appearance, plays at third-seeded South Dakota State in the second round. Bergen now has eight career punt returns for touchdowns, tying the FCS record set by Florida A&M’s LeRoy Vann (2006–09). Ty Morrison opened the scoring when he kicked a 39-yard field goal about 5 minutes into the game and added kicks of 31, 50 and 30 yards, the last of which made it 19-6 with 3:08 remaining in the third quarter. Tennessee State (9-4) made its first playoff appearance since 2013.

