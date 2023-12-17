Bergen comes up big as Montana beats North Dakota State 31-29 in 2 OTs to make FCS Championship game

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Junior Bergen returned a fourth-quarter punt for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass in the first overtime and threw for a 2-point conversion on a trick play in the second overtime to put Montana in the FCS Championship game with a wild 31-29 semifinal win over North Dakota State. Bergen’s toss to Keelan White on an end-around right was duplicated by the Bison after their score, but Corbin Walker intercepted RaJa Nelson, sending the Grizzlies to the final game for the first time since 2009. Montana (13-1), the second seed, will face top-seeded and defending champion South Dakota State (14-0), owner of a 28-game winning streak, in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 7.

