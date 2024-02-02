Berchiche grabs double as Athletic Bilbao hammers Mallorca 4-0 in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao has scored twice in each half to thrash Mallorca 4-0 in the Spanish league. Left back Yuri Berchiche got the first two and Gorka Guruzeta and Iker Muniain added two more after the break. The result gets Athletic back on track after a slight stumble in the league and opens a nine-point gap to Real Sociedad in sixth place. Mallorca remains in 15th place, just four points above the relegation zone.

