Benzema’s Al-Ittihad extends winning streak after beating Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has scored but it wasn’t enough as Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Nassr 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Ittihad has recorded a ninth successive win and moved five points clear at the top of the standings on Friday. Al-Nassr was fourth, 11 points behind the leader as the league takes a month’s break. Benzema opened the scoring and Ronaldo equalized less than two minutes later. But Al-Nassr was made to pay for squandering good chances. Al-Qadsia moved above Al-Nassr into third after winning at Al-Kholood 3-0. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second-half strike was sandwiched by two goals from Mexico’s Julian Quinones.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.