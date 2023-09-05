Benzema’s Al Ittihad avoids path to face Man City in semifinals of Saudi-hosted FIFA Club World Cup

By The Associated Press
FILE - Saudi soccer team Al Ittihad player Karim Benzema greets Saudi fans during his presentation ceremony at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, June 8, 2023. The Saudi Arabian soccer league kicks off Friday Aug. 11, 2023 after a spending spree on players grabbed the world’s attention in the European summer offseason. Now the actual games start and the appeal of watching newly recruited Champions League winners like Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez — who have followed the January trailblazer Cristiano Ronaldo into unfamiliar surroundings — will be tested. (AP Photo/File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabian champion Al Ittihad and its star striker Karim Benzema avoided Manchester City in the semifinals draw for the first FIFA Club World Cup to be hosted by the kingdom. The Dec. 12-22 tournament for continental champions and the host’s league winner is in Jeddah. It’s a showcase of Saudi ambitions in soccer including aiming to host the men’s 2034 World Cup. Al Ittihad opens against Auckland City. The winner will face Al Ahly of Egypt for the right to play South America’s champion in the semifinals. Man City’s semifinal is against Club León or Urawa Red Diamonds.

