Benzema’s Al Ittihad avoids path to face Man City in semifinals of Saudi-hosted FIFA Club World Cup

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabian champion Al Ittihad and its star striker Karim Benzema avoided Manchester City in the semifinals draw for the first FIFA Club World Cup to be hosted by the kingdom. The Dec. 12-22 tournament for continental champions and the host’s league winner is in Jeddah. It’s a showcase of Saudi ambitions in soccer including aiming to host the men’s 2034 World Cup. Al Ittihad opens against Auckland City. The winner will face Al Ahly of Egypt for the right to play South America’s champion in the semifinals. Man City’s semifinal is against Club León or Urawa Red Diamonds.

