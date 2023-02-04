Benzema to miss Mallorca game, doubtful for Club World Cup

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says Karim Benzema and Éder Militão will miss Sunday’s Spanish league match at Mallorca due to minor injuries. Ancelotti says both players will travel with the team to the Club World Cup in Morocco next week, even though their availability is still doubtful. Benzema and Militão had to be replaced early in the second half of Thursday’s 2-0 win over Valencia. Madrid is in second place in the Spanish league, five points behind leader Barcelona.

