Benzema to miss Espanyol game, expected back for Liverpool

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says Karim Benzema will miss Saturday’s Spanish league match against Espanyol because of an ankle injury but the striker should be ready to play upcoming games against Liverpool and Barcelona. Madrid hosts Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday with a 5-2 advantage from the first leg of the round of 16. The team will then visit Barcelona on March 19 in the Spanish league. Benzema has missed 12 games for Madrid and the World Cup with France because of injuries this season. Ancelotti says Rodrygo will replace Benzema in the starting lineup against Espanyol.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.