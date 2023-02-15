Benzema surpasses Raúl as Madrid beats last-place Elche

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema converted two first-half penalty kicks in Real Madrid’s 4-0 win over last-place Elche and became the team’s second-highest scorer in the Spanish league with 230 goals. Marco Asensio and Luka Modric also scored as Madrid got back within eight points of Barcelona in a game postponed because of the Club World Cup. Benzema entered the match even with Madrid great Raúl with 228 league goals with the club second to Cristiano Ronaldo’s 311. Madrid won its eighth world club title last weekend in Morocco. The Club World Cup trophy was displayed to the fans at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium before Wednesday’s match.

