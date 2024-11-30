Benzema stars in return from injury in Saudi league

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Karim Benzema has starred on his return from injury with a goal and two assists and Saudi Pro League leader Al-Ittihad has won at Ettifaq 4-0. The former Real Madrid striker missed the previous four games with a muscle problem. But back in action on Saturday, Benzema was too much to handle for struggling Ettifaq, coached by former Liverpool and England star Steven Gerrard. Ittihad remains on top of the league, two points clear of Al-Hilal. Al-Hilal came back from a goal down to beat Al-Shabab 2-1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.