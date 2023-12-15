Benzema penalty saved as Al-Ittihad exits Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia. Man City to face Urawa

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Karim Benzema had a penalty saved in Al-Ittihad’s 3-1 loss to Al Ahly of Egypt at the Club World Cup in Jeddah. The Saudi Arabian champion exited its home tournament before Manchester City and Fluminense even arrived. Benzema’s spot kick to level against Al Ahly in the 45th minute was hit too straight at goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy. Al Ahly will next play South American champion Fluminense of Brazil in the semifinals on Monday. Champions League winner Man City will play Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan on Tuesday. Urawa beat León of Mexico 1-0 earlier.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.