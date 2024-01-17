Benzema files defamation suit against France’s interior minister over Muslim Brotherhood allegations

PARIS (AP) — Karim Benzema has filed a defamation lawsuit against France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, who accused the soccer star of having links to the Muslim Brotherhood. Darmanin said in October that Benzema had “a notorious link” to the Brotherhood because Benzema posted a message of support online for the people of Gaza early into the Israel-Hamas war. Benzema’s complaint was filed on Monday with the Court of Justice of the Republic. Benzema firmly denied any links to the Muslim Brotherhood or any member of the organization.

