Benteke scores 2 more goals as DC United beats short-handed Sounders 2-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christian Benteke scored two goals, Alex Bono had four saves and D.C. United rallied from an early deficit to beat the shorth-handed Seattle Sounders 2-1. The 33-year-old Benteke has scored eight goals this season, tied with Real Salt Lake’s Cristian Arango for second in MLS, behind only Lionel Messi (nine) of Inter Miami. Benteke converted from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 in the 32nd minute and his header in the 45th capped the scoring. Léo Chú headed home a cross played by Jordan Morris to give the Sounders a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute.

