Benteke scores 2 goals for DC United in 2-2 tie with Crew

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christian Benteke scored two goals, giving him an MLS-leading 21 this season, for the D.C. United in a 2-2 tie with Columbus Crew. Benteke capped the scoring in the 81st minute and his one-touch shot, off a pass played by Ted Ku-Dipietro, from the center of the area gave D.C. United a 1-0 lead in the 30th. Benteke is the third player in franchise history to score at least 20 goals in a season. Juan “Cucho” Hernández flicked a shot from outside the area under the crossbar into the left corner of the net in the 54th minute to make it 1-1 and then played a long, arcing entry from the right side to Jacen Russell-Rowe for a header that gave the Crew a 2-1 lead in the 57th.

