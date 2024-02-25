Benteke has hat trick as DC United tops Revolution 3-1 in opener

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christian Benteke kicked off the season with a hat trick and D.C. United cruised to a 3-1 victory over the New England Revolution, making Troy Lesesne a winner in his debut as manager. Benteke picked up his first goal on a header in the 34th minute after New England’s Giacomo Vrioni was sent off for a red card in the 25th, forcing the Revolution to play a man down from there. Carles Gil netted the equalizer for the Revolution in 67th minute, but Benteke answered five minutes later and DC United regained the lead. Benteke, who had 14 goals in 31 starts last year in his first full season, netted his third goal in the third minute of stoppage time.

