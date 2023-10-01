Benteke and Klich each score to help D.C. United tie the Whitecaps 2-2

VANCOUVER (AP) — Christian Benteke scored in the first half, Mateusz Klich added another in the 62nd minute and D.C. United tied the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2 on Saturday night. D.C. United (9-13-10) has won just one of its last 10 regular-season matches, with five draws. After winning three in a row in April, D.C. has managed just five wins in its last 22 regular-season games. Vancouver (11-10-10) returned home for the first time since Aug. 20, a loss to San Jose, following seven straight away matches in all competitions. Benteke, coming off a first-half hat-trick in D.C.’s loss to the Red Bulls last Saturday, tied it at 1-all in the 11th minute. Brian White scored his 14th goal of the season.

