Benson scores 3 times, No. 5 Florida State beats rival Florida 24-15 for 18th consecutive win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trey Benson ran for three touchdowns, including a 26-yarder on third down with less than three minutes to play, and No. 5 Florida State beat rival Florida 24-15 on Saturday night to extend its winning streak to 18. Benson finished with 95 yards on 19 carries and helped take pressure off new quarterback Tate Rodemaker as the Seminoles moved one victory from a potential spot in the College Football Playoff. With star quarterback Jordan Travis watching from the visiting athletic director’s suite with his left leg in a walking boot, Rodemaker came up huge when it mattered most.

