Benny Gealer scores a career-high 20, makes 6 3-pointers to help Stanford beat Cal State Fullerton

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Benny Gealer scored a career-high 20 points and made six 3-pointers — all in the second half — and Maxime Raynaud had 14 points and 14 rebounds to help Stanford beat Cal State Fullerton 80-53. Stanford led by three points, 30-27, at halftime after Raynaud made a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left. Cal State Fullerton took a double-digit lead with 7:37 left in the first half after a 15-1 run that included seven made free throws. But the Titans didn’t make a field goal for the final 12 minutes of the half. Stanford took its first double-digit lead, 49-38, during a 13-0 run early in the second half. The Cardinal made six 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes of the second half to pull away.

