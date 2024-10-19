Bennett’s 4th quarter TD pass to Cherry lifts The Citadel to 1st SoCon win, topping VMI 13-10

LEXINGTON, Va., (AP) — Johnathan Bennett connected with Tyler Cherry on a 43-yard fourth-quarter touchdown to lift The Citadel to a 13-10 victory over VMI in a Southern Conference battle between teams looking for a first win in conference play. Neither team put on an offensive show, combining for just 415 yards of total offense.

