Bennett, Semptimphelter lead Bucknell to 21-13 win over Cornell

ITACA, N.Y. (AP) — Coleman Bennett ran for a career-high 157 yards, backup quarterback Nick Semptimphelter had a touchdown pass and Bucknell topped Cornell 21-13. Semptimphelter replaced Ralph Rucker, who was injured on a short run late in the third quarter. He directed a nine-play, 75-yard drive, finding Damian Harris in the back of the end zone to make it 21-13 with 9:15 to play. After a Cornell punt Semptimphelter also helped bleed almost four minutes off the clock before punter Ruben Anderson pinned the Big Red on their 5 with less than three minutes to go. Jameson Wang was 15-of-26 passing for 200 yards and rushed for 40 and a touchdown for Cornell.

