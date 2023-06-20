Bennett Lee delivers winning hit after making big defensive play in Deacons’ 3-2 win over LSU in CWS

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
Wake Forest players in the dugout, including Will Andrews (35), celebrate after the second out of the ninth inning against LSU in a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca S. Gratz]

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Bennett Lee drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning after he made a huge defensive play at the plate to lead No. 1 national seed Wake Forest to a 3-2 victory over LSU in the College World Series. The Demon Deacons are now in control of their bracket and a win away from the best-of-three finals. Their next game is Wednesday against the winner of a Tuesday elimination game between SEC rivals LSU and Tennessee. The Deacons would have to lose twice to be denied a spot in the finals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.