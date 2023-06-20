Bennett Lee delivers winning hit after making big defensive play in Deacons’ 3-2 win over LSU in CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Bennett Lee drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning after he made a huge defensive play at the plate to lead No. 1 national seed Wake Forest to a 3-2 victory over LSU in the College World Series. The Demon Deacons are now in control of their bracket and a win away from the best-of-three finals. Their next game is Wednesday against the winner of a Tuesday elimination game between SEC rivals LSU and Tennessee. The Deacons would have to lose twice to be denied a spot in the finals.

