Bennett has 3 TD runs, Vasko accounts for 2 scores, Coastal Carolina beats Appalachian State 38-24

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Braydon Bennett ran for three touchdowns and Ethan Vasko accounted for two more to lead Coastal Carolina to a 38-24 victory over Appalachian State. Bennett’s 2-yard TD run capped a 17-play, 87-yard drive that chewed up 8:42 in the third quarter. Vasko had a touchdown run and threw a touchdown pass late in the game. Ahmani Marshall ran for 124 yards on 28 carries and scored two touchdowns for Appalachian State (4-5, 2-4).

