Bennett guides Sac State to 34-6 win over Texas A&M-Commerce

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kaiden Bennett had a touchdown pass and ran for 101 yards and two scores to lead Sacramento State to a 34-6 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce. Bennett capped off a seven-play, 80-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown run on the opening drive and the Hornets (2-0), ranked No. 8 in the FCS coaches poll, never trailed. Zach Schreiner added a 33-yard field goal and Sac State led 10-0 after one quarter. Bennett hit Chris Miller for a 16-yard score and followed that with a 40-yard TD run on the next possession to give Sac State a 24-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Schreiner’s 40-yard field goal on the final play of the first half left the Hornets leading 27-6.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.