Bennett, Fulcher pace Sacramento State in 38-24 win over Nicholls

THIBODAUX, La (AP) — Kaiden Bennett threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns and Sacramento State controlled Nicholls from the outset and beat the Colonels 38-24 in a season opener. Marcus Fulcher added two rushing touchdowns for the Hornets’ first two scores which created a 14-0 cushion for the eighth-ranked team in the FCS Coaches Poll. The Colonels drew within 17-10 midway through the third quarter after inheriting a short field off an interception and Pat McQuaide ran it in from the 4. But Sacramento State scored the next three touchdowns, the first coming with 1:05 left in the third when Bennett threw a 40-yard score to Jared Gipson for a 14-point advantage.

