Bennett earns 500th win as No. 18 Saint Mary’s beats USF

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Randy Bennett earned his 500th win as Saint Mary’s coach when the 18th-ranked Gaels beat San Francisco 68-59 for their 11th straight victory. Alex Ducas had 18 points and Aidan Mahaney scored 13 of his 17 in the second half to lead the Gaels on a milestone night for Bennett. Khalil Shabazz scored 16 points and Marcus Williams added 15 for San Francisco. The Dons had won three in a row since losing at home to Saint Mary’s last month.

