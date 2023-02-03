Bennett earns 500th win as No. 18 Saint Mary’s beats USF

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
Saint Mary's head coach Randy Bennett watches his team take on San Francisco during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Moraga, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/D. Ross Cameron]

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Randy Bennett earned his 500th win as Saint Mary’s coach when the 18th-ranked Gaels beat San Francisco 68-59 for their 11th straight victory. Alex Ducas had 18 points and Aidan Mahaney scored 13 of his 17 in the second half to lead the Gaels on a milestone night for Bennett. Khalil Shabazz scored 16 points and Marcus Williams added 15 for San Francisco. The Dons had won three in a row since losing at home to Saint Mary’s last month.

