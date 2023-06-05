Bennett, Corona power Wake Forest past George Mason to claim Winston-Salem Regional title

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Pierce Bennett drove in five runs, Danny Corona homered twice and five Wake Forest pitchers combined to allow just five base hits as the Demon Deacons rolled over George Mason, 15-1 to win the Winston-Salem Regional championship and claim its berth in the super regionals. George Mason used a Brett Stallings sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning to eliminate Maryland, 11-10 in an elimination game earlier Sunday.

