Benjamin Thomas wins omnium gold at the Paris Olympics, Ellesse Andrews takes keirin title

MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX, France (AP) — Benjamin Thomas knew exactly where he was in the middle of the finale of the multidiscipline omnium — on his back, watching everyone else go by him on the track. Yet with unflappable calm, the French cyclist stood up from his late-race crash, brushed himself off and took the Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games. World champion Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand won the Olympic title in the women’s keirin. It was an especially gratifying victory for Andrews, who survived the repechages and made it all the way to the finals at the Tokyo Games before finishing with the silver medal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.