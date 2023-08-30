Benjamin Pavard is on the verge of joining Inter Milan, Bayern Munich’s CEO says

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen says defender Benjamin Pavard will undergo medical tests at Inter Milan ahead of an expected transfer to the Italian club. Pavard would leave after four years with the German champions. He would be the second player that Inter has signed from Bayern this off-season after goalkeeper Yann Sommer. The France international has been limited to only 45 minutes in the German Super Cup so far this season and missed Bayern’s first two league games. Bayern said last week he had an illness that was preventing him from training.

