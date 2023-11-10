Bengals WR Tee Higgins, DE Sam Hubbard out for Sunday’s game, WR Ja’Marr Chase is questionable

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is out for Sunday’s game against the Texans and receiver Ja’Marr Chase is questionable due to injuries. Defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle) was also listed as out for the game on Friday’s injury report. Higgins, who had eight catches for a season-high 110 yards in last Sunday’s win over Buffalo, has a hamstring injury, and Chase is having back issues. The Bengals have won their last four games. They host the Texans on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.