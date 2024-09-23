Bengals WR Tee Higgins active vs. Commanders for season debut

CINCINNATI (AP) — Receiver Tee Higgins was active for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Monday night game against the Washington Commanders, but the Bengals were without two key defensive linemen. Defensive tackles B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins are both dealing with hamstring injuries. Higgins missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury.

