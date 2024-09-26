Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase looks to exploit Panthers secondary that has allowed 7 TDs in 3 games

The winless Cincinnati Bengals are in desperate need of a victory and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase could be the player to help them get one. Chase will face a Carolina Panthers secondary that has allowed seven touchdowns this season. The Bengals standout is coming off a big game on Monday against the Washington Commanders with six receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Chase showed that familiar big-play flash that has made him one of the league’s top receivers. But the Panthers have momentum on their side, coming off a 36-22 rout of the Raiders last week as backup quarterback Andy Dalton threw three TD passes. Dalton looks to keep that momentum going against his former team on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.