Bengals’ Tobin keeping options open going into NFL draft

CINCINNATI (AP) — Duke Tobin will run the show for the Cincinnati Bengals during next week’s NFL draft. The team’s director of player personnel said he doesn’t know yet which direction the Bengals will go with their first pick (28th overall) next Thursday night, but said he’s keeping all options and phone lines open. Cincinnati has seven picks in this year’s draft. Tobin said he’ll look at every position with that first pick, including running back.

