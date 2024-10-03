Bengals take on a familiar challenge against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals got their first win last week after losing the first three games of the season. That came against a Carolina Panthers team than ranks near the bottom of the league in most categories. Cincinnati will have a much tougher challenge when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in an early AFC North matchup. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the 2-2 Ravens enter with the NFL’s No. 1 offense at 429.5 yards per game. Running back Derrick Henry, in his first year with Baltimore, leads the league’s top rushing attack with 220.3 yards per game.

