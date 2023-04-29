Bengals take CB DJ Turner in second round of NFL draft

By KEITH JENKINS The Associated Press
FILE - Michigan defensive back DJ Turner stands on the field during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Maryland in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sept. 24, 2022. The Cincinnati Bengals selected Turner in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night, April 28. The Bengals used the 60th overall pick on Turner, who was a two-time All-Big Ten Conference performer for the Wolverines and had a team-high nine pass breakups last season. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals selected Michigan cornerback DJ Turner in the second round of the NFL draft. The Bengals used the 60th overall pick on Turner, who was a two-time All-Big Ten Conference performer for the Wolverines and had a team-high nine pass breakups last season. Turner reunites with his former college teammate Dax Hill. Cincinnati drafted the former Michigan safety in the first round a season ago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.