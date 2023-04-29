Bengals take CB DJ Turner in second round of NFL draft

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals selected Michigan cornerback DJ Turner in the second round of the NFL draft. The Bengals used the 60th overall pick on Turner, who was a two-time All-Big Ten Conference performer for the Wolverines and had a team-high nine pass breakups last season. Turner reunites with his former college teammate Dax Hill. Cincinnati drafted the former Michigan safety in the first round a season ago.

