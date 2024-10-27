Bengals struggle to run the ball in a 37-17 loss to the Eagles

CINCINNATI (AP) — With Joe Burrow at quarterback and an array of talented receivers, Cincinnati has a dangerous passing attack. When it comes to running the ball, well, the Bengals are struggling. Cincinnati had just 58 yards on the ground on a 37-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It averaged just 2.9 yards per carry, continuing a season-long problem. The 3-5 Bengals were trying to reach .500 after posting consecutive road wins against the New York Giants and Cleveland. They rushed for 121 yards and two TDs in their 17-7 win against New York, but they had just 59 yards on the ground in last weekend’s 21-14 win at the Browns.

