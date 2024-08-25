Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase returns to practice following a contract ‘hold in’

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati star receiver Ja’Marr Chase has ended his contract “hold in” and practiced for the first time this summer, two weeks before the Bengals open the season against the New England Patriots. The Bengals sent out photos from the closed practice on social media showing Chase participating in the sessions. Chase had been watching most practices but not participating as he seeks a long-term contract extension. He is in the fourth year of his rookie contract and the Bengals already have exercised a fully guaranteed $21.8 million fifth-year option for 2025.

