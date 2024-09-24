Bengals season on the brink after surprising 38-33 loss to Commanders drops them to 0-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals entered the 2024 season with a healthy Joe Burrow and high expectations. After a disappointing 38-33 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night, the Bengals are 0-3 and their playoff hopes are hanging in the balance. Slow starts have been common during coach Zac Taylor’s tenure, but most can be attributed to Burrow’s health. The Bengals have started 0-2 three straight seasons. But this is their worst start since 2019 when they started 0-11, the year before they drafted Burrow No. 1 overall.

