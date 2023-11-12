Bengals’ road to the playoffs gets more difficult after loss to Texans

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals produced a touchdown on their opening drive and forced three turnovers. That was the formula that helped Cincinnati to four straight wins. But it wasn’t enough against the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Bengals lost 30-27 to fall to 5-4, last in the AFC North. Cincinnati plays Thursday night at division-leading Baltimore. The Bengals have started 5-4 each of the past three seasons, and in the previous two, they rallied to win the division and reach the AFC Championship game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.